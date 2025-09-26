Chiefs Offense Poised for Big Day Against Shaky Ravens Defense
In Week 4, two of the most disappointing teams of the 2025 NFL season will do battle. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens had championship aspirations coming into the year, but have started off at just 1-2 in the first three games. Obviously, this upcoming clash between them is a pivotal moment for both sides.
Not only do they have the same record coming into their matchup, but the Chiefs and Ravens have had nearly identical outcomes so far. Baltimore narrowly lost against two contenders, first in the opener against the Buffalo Bills and last week versus the Detroit Lions, sandwiched by a comfortable win over an expected bottom-feeder in the Cleveland Browns. Similarly, Kansas City fell short against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, but got their first victory by downing the New York Giants in their last game.
The Ravens haven't been able to stop two elite offenses, and the Chiefs haven't been able to overcome their offensive absences against two of the league's stoutest defenses. Which unit will turn things around in Week 4 when they go head-to-head?
Chiefs could bounce back against disappointing Ravens' defense
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 238.5 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes has only beaten this line from FanDuel once this season, in his first game against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he notched 258 yards on 24-of-39 passing. Since then, he threw for just 187 yards in the rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and only put up 224 on the New York Giants.
So far, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed the most yards to opponents in the entire league. Their passing D is currently ranked 31st. Even Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns were able to get 207 yards on the Ravens. They'll look to make some headway in the standings versus Mahomes and the Chiefs, who could remain without their top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
2. Xavier Worthy over/under 43.5 receiving yards
Speaking of Xavier Worthy, it appears that FanDuel is expecting him to play in Week 4 against the Ravens. The Chiefs have desperately missed his presence downfield. None of Kansas City's pass-catchers are averaging more than 57 receiving yards per game this season.
Worthy had 44 or more yards in eight games in his rookie year. If he is able to return versus Baltimore and show that he's healthy enough to be effective, he could capitalize as the Chiefs' clear WR1 with Rice suspended until Week 7.
3. Isiah Pacheco over/under 34.5 rushing yards
It's safe to say that Isiah Pacheco hasn't lived up to expectations this season. In three games, he totaled just 92 yards on 25 carries. He hasn't been effective as a receiver either, with just four catches for 13 yards so far.
The Chiefs' ground game as a whole has been severely ineffective this year, with their offensive line struggling to open up holes against three stout defensive lines. That could change against the Ravens, who have allowed the 30th-most rushing yards this season.
