Patrick Mahomes Sees Massive Improvement From Chiefs Rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class was arguably one of the best put together this offseason. The franchise added the players it needed to revamp the roster following a Super Bowl defeat, and since draft day, all have been putting in the work.
The seven new roster additions have high upside donning a Chiefs uniform, as they could all easily become crucial parts of the franchise sooner rather than later. One of the biggest additions was Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round selection at number 32 overall.
Simmons was brought in with the hopes of becoming the Chiefs' long-term left tackle option. An injury kept him out of the top spots, but the Chiefs viewed him too highly to pass up, landing him with the final selection. Thus far through camp, Mahomes has been pleasantly surprised with the rookies, especially Simmons.
"It's a very mature group," Mahomes told the media on Wednesday following the second day of mandatory minicamp. "They come in, they know how to work, they know how to get after it, but they're learning quickly... Now it's about teaching them how to work at the standard that Coach Reid has."
"Josh is doing a great job, man. And he's getting healthier and healthier every single day. He's doing a great job of learning. He's getting the ultimate test going against Spags and seeing the blitzes he's going to see. He'll continue to get more and more reps, but he's done a great job with the whole process, and I'm excited for him to get even healthier going into training camp.
As announced Wednesday, the Chiefs' 2025 training camp will commence July 21, giving Simmons just over a month to get as healthy as he can. Simmons revealed to the media recently that he is eager to get back on the football field.
"This time last year, I was anticipating going a lot harder, but everything happens for a reason. I trust the staff around me, the players around me, so I'm just doing what I can."
If Simmons is healthy for the beginning of the season and wins the starting left tackle job, the Chiefs' offensive line should be much better than what it was last season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.