Patrick Mahomes' Encouraging Reaction to Chiefs First Round Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs front office gave their fanbase a mini heart attack when they announced that a trade was going down Thursday night involving their first round draft pick. Quickly, though, the Chiefs Kingdom exhaled when the news revealed they had just moved one spot back in the pecking order.
The Chiefs officially drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After the conclusion of last season, addressing the offensive line in the draft was a must for the franchise, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was brought down the most in his career last season.
Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have already spoken highly of the newest Chief heading to Kansas City, but one player this move also impacts is Mahomes. After all, addressing the offensive line was crucial to give Mahomes the chance to get some offense going down the field.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) minutes after the pick was announced, Mahomes revealed his encouragement for the new offensive lineman, and did so without uttering a single word.
The stamp of approval has been made by the franchise quarterback, as he will likely continue to tweet out his reactions involving the Chiefs' draft picks.
That being said, the Chiefs still obtain eight draft picks after acquiring a fifth round pick in the trade made with the Eagles. Later on today, the Chiefs will be on the clock three different times: once in the second round, and twice in the third round, at the beginning and the end.
Coach Reid revealed another tidbit about Mahomes last night in his press conference, stating that Mahomes is always active when it comes to the NFL Draft.
"Patrick doesn't miss anything. He loves the Draft. He puts his own Draft board together, I think, and spends time at it. I mean, he enjoys doing that. So he knew about this kid," Reid said. "Obviously he's a pretty good lineman, as you can bring in so he'll be happy with that. He doesn't miss a beat with all of that."
Follow along on the NFL Draft journey with us, as more is to come later in rounds two and three.
