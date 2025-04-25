Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Teammate Hollywood Brown
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve their offense in the 2025 NFL season. After how they ended their season last year, it leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth who had to go through that brutal Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are looking to regroup this offseason and get ready to win another Super Bowl next season.
One are the Chiefs is looking to upgrade the wide receiver position. The Chiefs had trouble finding stability at that position all of last season. The only receiver that was consistent was rookie standout Xavier Worthy.
Most of it was out of the control for franchise because the receiving core was injured for most of the season in 2024. The Chiefs tried to bring in veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the season as well, but that did not work out for them.
One of the biggest disappointments last season for the Chiefs was not being able to see receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field for most of the season. Brown got hurt before the season even started and he did not return until the end of the season and the playoffs.
Now that the Chiefs brought back Brown this offseason, they are looking for him to stay healthy and give the offense and Mahomes that receiving weapon they have been searching for.
"In training camp, how a special football player that he is and did everything the right way. Was in the building early, was in the building late, was teaching other guys, and for him [Brown] to get injured in kind of a freak deal there, the first play of the preseason, it stuck," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"But I was happy to have him back at the end of the season, and him to kind of get back in with the offense. I think now with him hopefully having the full offseason in training camp and staying healthy and grind through. His role will expand more. It is hard to throw in guys at the end of the season. And try to give him a huge role, but I think you can see when he gets the football in his hands, and he has a huge role on our offense, and makes everyone go."
