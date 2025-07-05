What Was Mahomes’ Reasoning in Starting '15 and the Mahomies Foundation'?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is much more than his brilliance on the football field. He's a dad, a husband, a brother, a son. One of the more uplifting things that Mahomes also is is a foundation creator.
The two-time MVP award winner and three time Super Bowl champion created his foundation, "15 and the Mahomies Foundation," back in 2019. The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes.
Mahomes is looked up to by children and fans around the world, and it's much more than just his football abilities. However, the Chiefs quarterback didn't just create the foundation out of the blue; it was a moment that always stood with him.
Recently joining T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert on Sidekicks Conversations, Mahomes revealed the reason that he started his ever-growing foundation.
"First off, the reason that I started ’15 and the Mahomies’ is because there was this kid named Luke Siegel, who was the tennis coach’s son, and he got into a tragic golf cart accident and was permanently disabled," Mahomes told Sievert.
"You could see him fighting. You could see him trying to do whatever he can to rehab and go through these different things. And I had known him before the injury happened and then kind of tried to stay in touch with him and his family after the injury. He passed away a couple of years ago now, and I think just me seeing his fight, it gave me the idea of I want to help kids that are kind of in his position. And if I’m given this platform, why not do good with it?”
While many are quick to attack the football player that Patrick Mahomes is, it's hard to attack the man that Patrick Mahomes is. Mahomes revealed that he began his work by going to children's hospitals. Once he made it to Kansas City, the platform grew tremendously.
"I wanted to give kids opportunities to achieve their dreams. Stuff like read for 15 and keeping kids reading at a high level. Or volunteering; it's been cool to see young kids volunteering in their community. In the long run, I think this will make our community so much better."
