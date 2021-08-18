Frank Clark’s Hamstring Injury Opens Door for Rest of Chiefs’ Defensive Ends

If the rest of the Chiefs' pass-rushers can step up, they will have made the best out of an unfortunate situation.

Trying to find a silver lining amidst injuries is just about the only thing that NFL teams can do. This certainly applies to the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive end Frank Clark.

The bad news has been piling up for Clark, who recently suffered a hamstring injury during practice. This comes after an offseason featuring a pair of gun-related arrests. Things haven't gone swimmingly for Clark during his tenure with the Chiefs. The team now awaits his MRI results with bated breath.

Hamstring injuries are tricky, especially for explosive athletes like Clark who play positions that rely on quick-twitch ability. Many football players will make full recoveries, only to reaggravate their injuries upon return to play. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss Clark's injury and who needs to step up.

Aside from Clark, the Chiefs' other starting defensive end figures to be Chris Jones. Jones is making the part-time switch to the outside for early downs, then will almost surely be kicked back inside to a three-technique alignment on passing downs. The Chiefs also re-signed Alex Okafor, who has struggled to stay healthy in the past but is a respectable player in his own right.

While Taco Charlton, Tim Ward and Joshua Kaindoh could all offer some juice around the edge as pass-rush specialists, I have my eye on Mike Danna. Danna, last year's fifth-round pick, has been used in multiple ways by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo throughout training camp. He's a plus run defender who looked quicker and more nimble in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless of who steps up, if Clark misses time or is limited in the slightest, it needs to be someone. Although it's unsure what the team's plans will be with the new three preseason game format, depth at defensive end will surely be tested. As the Chiefs prepare for the regular season, pay extra attention to that position group. Whoever stands out might just parlay that into success once the regular season starts.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.