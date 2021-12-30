Skip to main content
    Taking an Early Look at Three Chiefs 2022 Draft Crushes

    Regardless of where the Kansas City Chiefs pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they will have plenty of talent to choose from at positions of need.
    Author:

    As the calendar flips to January shortly and teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their playoff runs, it's never too early to take a look ahead.

    NFL offseasons revolve primarily around free agency and the trade market, but the NFL Draft is another major component of what helps teams shape their rosters heading into the forthcoming season. Rookies, while not always proving to be instant contributors, are still valuable. The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have had a mixed bag of a track record with drafting in recent years, although Veach's 2021 class is turning out to be a stellar one already. 

    As of right now, the Chiefs hold seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They have one pick in each of the first four rounds, then no fifth- or sixth-round picks. Their seventh-round slate comes with three picks, including two acquired via trade (Mike Hughes and Yasir Durant). It remains to be seen what bartering Veach will do between now and April, but that's where Kansas City stands. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on Wednesday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to chat all things draft-related, as well as list three potential draft crushes at positions of need for the Chiefs. Those positions are wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback. 

    1. Drake London — WR, USC

    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) and running back Vavae Malepeai (6) celebrate a score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    London suffered a broken ankle in late October, but that shouldn't bleed into many pre-draft activities. The USC product is far from a crazy athlete, as he lacks the top-end speed to burn defenses. The Chiefs have plenty of that, though, and what they don't have is someone who can do what London does extremely well.

    At 6-foot-5, London is a lanky wideout who has an advantage in contested catch situations. He's also quick and agile enough to have a bit of nuance to his route-running repertoire, in addition to working his way back to the quarterback and never giving up on plays. The Chiefs are an offense that thrives on having well-run routes and near-perfect timing, so London would be more of an added element more than a direct and immediate fit. With that said, players with his blend of measurables, production and potential don't come around all that often. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill could help London blossom if things unfold ideally. 

    Read More

    2. Travon Walker — EDGE, Georgia

    Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    Walker is an interesting prospect, as he began his career as a 300-pound defensive tackle and is now a 275-pound edge rusher. His weight loss in an effort to change positions has given him a considerable amount of additional speed on the outside, and his first step is a plus trait. Walker's length allows him to convert speed to power effectively, and his inside-outside versatility is a tremendous fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. 

    While he does possess quite a few advantages, Walker does come with some downsides as well. He doesn't have the best bend around the arc and if he can't continue to thrive on a combination of burst and explosiveness, his naturally high pad level may come back to bite him. A lot of his deficiencies may be ironed out with continued reps as a defensive end, such as his willingness/ability to string several moves together. Nevertheless, Walker is a high-ceiling athlete at EDGE who the Chiefs would be wise to do their homework on. With the futures of Melvin Ingram and Frank Clark being unknown, insulating that position may turn out to be a pressing need. 

    3. Kaiir Elam — CB, Florida

    Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown as Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) attempts to defend during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chiefs are potentially losing starting boundary cornerback Charvarius Ward to free agency, and sophomore standout L'Jarius Sneed is at his best when he isn't confined to a singular role on the field. Finding a corner who can play on the outside and perform well in Spagnuolo's demanding defense — that often involves man-match principles — is a must. Elam, coming from a football family himself, possesses some intriguing traits.

    Length and physicality are two of Elam's calling cards. He is at his best when he can press opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and throw off their timing. With that said, he needs to get stronger in order to truly thrive playing that way in the NFL. Elam is a relatively smooth athlete who has a high IQ, which should bode well for another weakness: tackling. If there's one thing the Chiefs' corners are known for, it's their willingness to tackle. Elam has no problem trying — he just needs to refine his approach. His prospect pros and cons are mixed but with his athletic profile and pedigree, he may be a cornerback worth Veach finally spending an early-round pick on.

    Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
