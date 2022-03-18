The Chiefs Still Have a Ton of Work to Do at Defensive End

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' pass rush was lackluster throughout the 2021 season. Whether it be the Chris Jones-at-defensive-end experiment, Mike Danna's early-season work, Joshua Kaindoh's absence or Frank Clark's inconsistency, Steve Spagnuolo's defensive line had issues getting to and wrapping up opposing quarterbacks.

As of right now, the situation somehow looks worse.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Midseason trade acquisition Melvin Ingram is a free agent, and there's a real possibility that he waits until much later in the offseason to sign. Clark is back on a restructured deal after many thought he was guaranteed to be cut, but that's just a start. There's still a ton of additional work to do, and retaining Clark only makes sense if the Chiefs surround him with superior players. If the team's pass rush is going to be good — or even great — this coming season, Clark needs to be the club's second- or third-best defensive end.

That presents general manager Brett Veach with some interesting decisions to make. The Ingram conundrum, in particular, shouldn't prohibit him from making any external acquisitions. Ingram performed admirably during his half-season in Kansas City, but he's an aging player with an injury history. It remains to be seen how much longer he can hold up and, like Clark, he should be a part of a rotation — not an every-down starter. That leaves the Chiefs with two half-defensive ends and a need for at least a whole one. They have a few options to choose from in regards to patching up those holes on the roster.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III (24) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Free agency is still alive and well, although the high-end choices are no longer plentiful. They may even be extinct. There are, however, some mid-tier options that would undoubtedly help the Chiefs to varying degrees. Jadeveon Clowney is a quality run defender and a player who had 50 pressures and nine sacks in 2021. The Detroit Lions recently released Trey Flowers and while his best days may be behind him, he might be worth taking a flier on due to his age (still just 28 years old) and possible value. Olivier Vernon remains a name that isn't being brought up enough, although an Achilles injury saw him miss the 2021 campaign in its entirety. None of those names are guaranteed plug-and-play fixes for Kansas City, but they'd all be steps in the right direction — some larger than others.

The 2022 NFL Draft is chock-full of defensive end talent. The problem for the Chiefs is that the top options likely won't be on the board when the team picks at 30th overall in the first round. Players like George Karlaftis and Jermaine Johnson, who once had chances to slip a bit, now have their stocks are trending up. Could the Chiefs still reach for a player they feel is their short- and long-term solution on the outside? Sure, but there's also an equal — if not greater — chance that it doesn't pan out. Defensive end is one position that truly requires the best profiles possible in order to have higher chances of success.

Last, but certainly not least, the trade market is always a tried but not-so-true method. For instance, the Chiefs' 2019 first-round pick was traded for Clark. Was that decision worth it? Clark did play a key role in helping the team win its first Super Bowl in a generation or two, but his play has never sniffed the elite level of pay he's received. Veach has made just one first-round pick in four years as general manager and with many areas on the roster that need immediate improvement, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he sends pick No. 30 (his fifth Day 1 pick) out to another team in exchange for their proven pass-rusher.

Danielle Hunter is the most commonly dropped name. The 27-year-old has been bitten by the injury bug in recent years but when on the field, he's been one of the most productive edge-rushers in all of football. His back-to-back 14.5-sack seasons in 2018 and 2019 show that, but he also didn't play in 2020 and was limited in 2021. In acquiring Hunter, the Chiefs would be taking a major leap of faith on a player who is far from a lock to reward them for that. He's just as big of a swing as Clark was.

With this current state of the team, it's worth questioning whether those swings are worth taking anymore. If Veach and the Chiefs miss, they could set the franchise back and possibly miss out on the chance to compete for another championship. On the other hand, if the swing turns into a home run, everyone involved looks like a genius and Kansas City could be hoisting another Lombardi Trophy on the backs of an improved pass rush. With plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs' crop of defensive ends, though, it's absolutely necessary that they find some way to improve soon.