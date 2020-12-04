Three Keys For a Chiefs Season Sweep of the Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make it 11-straight victories over the Denver Broncos as they come to Arrowhead Stadium for the teams' second matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will make his second start in his home city as Denver tries to avoid the season series sweep.

Mile High Huddle's Chad Jensen joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to break down the second round of Chiefs and Broncos this year.

Here are three keys to a Kansas City victory over Denver on Sunday Night Football.

1. Have a consistent pass rush.

Look, this has been a problem ever since the bye week. Frank Clark has recorded zero pressures in the two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Jones also didn't look his best against the Raiders but had a better game against the Bucs. If the defensive front can figure things out and get home against the Broncos, this game will be over quick. The defense needs a solid game where they can greatly contribute. Last time they did, it was against the Broncos.

2. Test negative for COVID-19.

I said it last week and I said it the week before and I'm going to say it this week. The only thing that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs is COVID-19. As long as the guys are staying positive and testing negative, I don't care who the other team is. This is the time of the year where teams start to make stretch runs and begin hot streaks. Nothing would kill the Chiefs' hot streak more that an outbreak sidelining multiple starters.

3. Know what time kickoff is.

Other than the New York Jets, this game could be the Chiefs easiest of the season. With the offense coming off of one of their more productive games of the year, the Denver defense could be running into a buzzsaw. Kansas City clearly has more talent that this young Broncos team and if they know what time they're supposed to be at the stadium, they shouldn't have any problems sweeping Denver for the fifth year in a row.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.