Positivity Remains Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for history was denied by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but that doesn't mean that they aren't still a threat to contend for another Super Bowl appearance this season. With training camp right around the corner, positivity should surround this franchise.
The Chiefs have been the most dominant team in the National Football League since the turn of the decade. Winning three Super Bowl championships since 2020, Kansas City has developed itself into a major draw for the league. The Chiefs will play in the most primetime games this season, further proving how popular the franchise is.
While the Super Bowl loss stings, it isn't one that the Chiefs can continue to dwell on. The Chiefs know how it feels to win and lose a championship, but they also know that if they want to win another this season, they have to leave 2024's campaign in the past.
Former offensive lineman Damien Woody spoke on "NFL on ESPN" to discuss if the Chiefs can make another Super Bowl appearance this season. Woody, a Super Bowl champion himself, knows that each season is different and that the Chiefs can't allow what happened last year to affect what happens this year.
"With all the success that the Kansas City Chiefs have had over the years, I mean, you just think about you, he's (Andy Reid) able to reset it every year. Yeah, we won a Super Bowl. None of that matters. Now, we got a whole other year with a whole different team," Woody said.
"I don't think what happened in that Super Bowl is going to have any effect on what's going on this year. You've heard some of the chirping from Mahomes on this 'revenge tour' and all those types of guys, but at the end of the day, I think the coach is going to set is going to set the culture and let those guys know, 'Hey, that happened last year. It has no bearing on what we're going to do this year."
With that in mind, the Chiefs and the rest of the league will enter the 2025 campaign with a clean slate and optimism of reclaiming championship gold.
