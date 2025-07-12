Which Divisional QB is the Biggest Threat to the Chiefs?
The AFC West division consists of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Denver Broncos. Over the past nine seasons, however, the Chiefs have reigned at the top of the division and will look to win it once again in 2025.
With the chance of winning the division for a tenth straight year, the Chiefs have their sights set. However, the Chiefs' divisional rivals have all improved their rosters for the new season. That being said, the three other starting quarterbacks in the division all have the same goal in mind: Defeat Kansas City.
The Chiefs possess arguably the best quarterback in football in Patrick Mahomes. But the AFC West also has some of the better quarterbacks the NFL has to offer. That being said, let's break down the opposing quarterbacks in the division and who is likely to give the Chiefs the most trouble in 2025.
Starting with the first quarterback the Chiefs will face this season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a ton of expectations coming into the 2025 campaign. Herbert is coming off a season where he secured 21 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions, which was the lowest in a single season for him up to this point in his career.
However, even with the Chargers' overall roster improving, history has been on the side of Mahomes and company when against Herbert. In eight games against Kansas City in his career, Herbert has only defeated Mahomes once, while losing the other seven games.
If history is set to repeat itself, Herbert would need to have a spectacular season if he and the Chargers want to win the AFC West for the first time since 2009.
The Raiders went out and acquired, then extended, quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had a strong season with the Seattle Seahawks last season, as he looks to anchor down the Raiders' starting quarterback position for the foreseeable future.
Given that the Raiders have nothing to lose and everything to prove, Smith and company could be a thorn in the side of the Chiefs this season. The Chiefs will take on Smith and the Raiders twice this season, which will be the first two games Smith will play against the Chiefs since 2022.
The first season of Bo Nix's career is in the books, and seeing the rise he had last year, he and the Broncos could pose to be the biggest competition for the Chiefs. Many see the Broncos as the Chiefs' biggest threats, and if Nix builds on last season, the Chiefs will have to bring their A-game when they play them this season for the sake of winning the division.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.