Chiefs Offensive Line May Be Better Than Anticipated
The Kansas City Chiefs made do with what they had last season and still found their way to the Super Bowl. While they didn't make history in becoming the only team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, they did prove why they are still the team to beat in the AFC.
What the Super Bowl LIX loss did prove, however, is that the Chiefs' offensive line stood out as the biggest weakness for the franchise. So much so, the Chiefs addressed the issue this offseason through both the 2025 NFL Draft and through free agency.
The Chiefs have proven that even with a weak offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they can still find success. Last season, Mahomes was sacked 36 times, which was the most he's ever been taken down in his career during the regular season.
With training camp approaching, the Chiefs' offensive line will be one to watch. While it is their biggest weakness, the franchise made strides in the right direction for the 2025 campaign. So much so that Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe ranked Kansas City's offensive line as the 12th-best among the rest of the league.
"There was mixed news for the Chiefs’ offensive line in the lead-up to free agency. Smith’s return via the franchise tag was positive, but the team traded Thuney to Chicago, severely weakening this team in terms of both his skills and his experience. That has dropped them a handful of spots in these rankings heading into free agency," Rolfe wrote.
"At the start of free agency, the Chiefs made an intriguing move by adding Jaylon Moore, who was with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Moore has never been a full-time starter and is, therefore, a huge risk. Left tackle remains a complete unknown for this team in 2025."
So long as Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore have healthy competition for the starting left tackle role, and Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo duke it out for the left guard position, the offensive line should be solid.
Simmons was viewed as the best offensive lineman available in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fell to the Chiefs due to a left knee injury, something he's still battling to recover from today.
The best source for Chiefs news as it happens is X (Twitter). Follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella for the latest information.
Plus, don’t miss out on the Facebook page, your source for valuable Chiefs information and interaction with fans. Visit the page here.