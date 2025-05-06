3 QB Prospects the Chiefs Should Keep Their Eye On
The Kansas City Chiefs successfully added seven new players to their roster through the 2025 NFL Draft, and while they addressed both sides of the ball, they didn't bring in a quarterback. Understandably so, the Chiefs' quarterback situation is among the best in the National Football League.
The Chiefs haven't had to worry about their offensive leader on the field since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over the reins full time in 2018. He since has led the Chiefs to a handful of Super Bowls, and has been inching up the charts into the conversation of the best quarterback of all time.
While Mahomes is still in his prime, there is a world where one day the Chiefs will have to bring in another quarterback to replace Mahomes. Yes, the day might not be soon, but these are things that general managers have to think about, for the sake of the franchise in the future.
There are a slew of young quarterbacks that the Chiefs could select in next year's NFL Draft, and while not selected, they do need to be on their radars. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick listed his Top 10 quarterbacks for the draft next year, so let's discuss three of them.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Flick ranks Klubnik as the third-best quarterback going into the new draft. If the trend continues with the Chiefs picking in the latter half of the draft rounds, the Clemson quarterback might be out of the picture. However, things could change from now until then, both in Kansas City and in Clemson.
Last season for the Tigers, Klubnik recorded 3,639 passing yards in 308 completions. He also threw 36 touchdowns and was only picked off six times.
"He has experience in the option game and has taken snaps under center. Klubnik, who stands 6' 2" and 210 pounds, has first-round talent. How early he goes depends on whether he can take a similar step forward into 2025 as he did last season," Flick wrote.
2. Miller Moss, Louisville
Moss is ranked in the ninth spot on Flick's list, which could be more in the ballpark for Kansas City. Having just drafted defensive end Ashton Gillotte out of Louisville, the Chiefs might be on the lookout to scout some more of their products.
Last season for USC (before he transfered), Moss had 2,555 passing yards in 233 completions.
"Moss isn’t elite in the arm strength or athleticism categories, but solid in both, and his ball placement is often above average," Flick wrote.
3. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
The final quarterback on Flick's ranking goes to Robertson. His lack of starts likely drops him in this ranking, but as he goes into his first season as the primary starter, his stock could be on the rise.
"Accuracy-wise, Robertson sometimes attacks the wrong half of his receiver’s leverage, leaving defensive backs a path to the ball, but he’s also shown pinpoint placement over the middle. If Robertson builds off his encouraging 2024, he could go much sooner," Flick wrote.
