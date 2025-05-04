Chiefs Gillotte Sounds Off On Importance of Charity Work
The Kansas City Chiefs do their scouting research deeply when it comes to looking to add players to their franchise. Of course, they look for all around football talent, but it is just as important to bring in players who have a positive mindset and great work ethics.
For the Chiefs' third-round draft pick out of Louisville in defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, he fills all of those boxes. The Chiefs were looking to add more pieces to the defensive line, and while Gillotte does just that, he also brings positive energy to the field and inside the locker room.
When addressing the media on Saturday, Gillotte touched on why he believes it is important to give back to the community, which is exactly what he did with his NIL money during his collegiate years.
"I'm grateful for what I have, so whatever I can give back, I'll give back," Gillotte said. "My mom ingrained that in me, my pastors have ingrained that in me, and my youth group leaders. So, for me, it's been a calling, especially for veterans."
"Veteran was a big thing for me, homelessness is another thing. If I can give back in any way, I feel like that's what you're supposed to do, especially when you get into these positions."
A level headed mind also accompanies talent on the football field. Gillotte's presence will heavily be felt in the Kansas City locker room, as he continues to get to know his new teammates.
Giving back to the veterans is a huge part of Gillotte's life, as he looks to give back to them and support in anyway that he can.
"Being able to see, for example, my uncle, seeing the lack of support for it, and kind of how veterans get overlooked nowadays," Gillotte said. "Just being able to call attention to that and make them feel loved, because a lot of vets don't feel like people when they get home. It's hard to figure out your schedule without the military. So, anyway that I can bring that familiarity back or make them feel loved. Everybody deserves love."
