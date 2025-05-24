Ranking the Chiefs and the Rest of the AFC West
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, they will look to make it ten straight years winning the AFC West, but it could be the hardest AFC West the Chiefs have been a part of since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City.
The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to take the AFC West title off the Chiefs, and they will look to try to do it in 2025.
All of the Chiefs' division rivals have been able to get a win or two over the years, but have not been able to dethrone the Chiefs from taking the West division. In 2025, it is going to be interesting to watch how the division will work out because it can be the best division in all of the National Football League as well.
The division has indeed gotten hard over the offseason, and the West is coming off sending three of its four teams to the playoffs last season, but how many times have we heard the same thing about the Chiefs not winning the AFC West the following year, and they have proved many people wrong?
And now the AFC West can be the hardest division next season. The head coaches in the AFC West are also all future Hall of Famers. Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, and Jim Harbaugh will battle it out next season for the West. These coaches all know each other very well, and in 2025, these games can be an instant classic.
PFF ranked the AFC West as the second hardest division heading into the 2025 season.
2. AFC WEST
Cumulative over/under win total: 37
The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, winners of nine straight AFC West titles and fresh off a third consecutive conference championship. They remain the team to beat, finishing last season ranked No. 2 in PFF’s power rankings. But the gap may be closing. The Broncos, who ranked fourth in team defensive grade (78.8) and second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, made notable additions with Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. If Bo Nix takes a step forward in his second season, Denver could quickly become one of the league’s toughest opponents.
Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are coming off a wild-card berth and are built to contend for double-digit wins again in 2025. And even the “worst” team in the division — now led by Pete Carroll with Geno Smith at quarterback — is far from an easy out. There’s no soft landing in the AFC West anymore.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.