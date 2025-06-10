Recent Chiefs 2026 3-Round Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs did it again. The franchise had another good NFL Draft. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the team still found good players, even with picking at the back end of most rounds. Other teams overlooked some talent that was expected to go higher, but the Chiefs did not miss the chance of taking some of those players that got overlooked.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach did a good job again in the draft. He got the players that the Chiefs needed heading into next season. And some of these players will make their impact felt right away next season. The Chiefs lost a lot of players in free agency but gained a lot of new players that has potential and give them a future to be excited about.
Yes, it is only 2025 but it is never too early to take a look forward at what the team can do in the 2026 NFL Draft. Most likely, the Chiefs will be picking in the bottom half of the draft next season once again, and they will look to have the same success that they have had over the last few seasons.
Pro Football recently came out with their 2026 3-round mock draft, and here are the players the Chiefs are potentially taking.
30) Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
Caleb Banks is a traditional DT who was solid as a pass rusher in 2024, with four sacks and 29 pressures on 233 pass-rush snaps. At 6'5", 325 pounds, Banks mostly lined up like Chris Jones -- outside the A-gap instead of inside it.
Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
Kamara is another good pick-up for the Chiefs' defensive line. The Chiefs are beefing up the front four, and it could be for the future because they are getting older at that position. This is another good find if Veach gets Kamara with this pick.
94) Kansas City Chiefs
Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
Delp is another good Georgia tight end. If Kelce finally decides to call it a career after the 2025 season, getting Delp in the third round makes great sense for the Chiefs. The Chiefs will look to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another tight end to catch the ball in the middle of the field.
