Why the Chiefs’ Struggles Show Mahomes Deserves More Support

The Kansas City Chiefs lost another heartbreaker in Week 14. The Chiefs' playoff hopes are likely over, and they are holding on to hope, but that his not the thing they have to worry about. They have bigger problems than looking at ways they could still get into the playoffs.

They have taken a step back this season, and the predictions were right about this team, but not to this extent. The Chiefs were a team that was supposed to make the playoffs, but they are far from that heading into the last four games. The Chiefs are under .500 once again, and they have not been this far into the season and under .500 in a long time. They will also have their AFC West Title streak snapped. It just goes to show what type of season the Chiefs are having in 2025.

Chiefs Lack of Weapons Caught Up to Them

One thing the Chiefs have to take away from this season, when it comes to the end, is the fact that they need to get Mahomes help. Against the Texans, Mahomes was running all over the field, looking to make plays all night long. And he did make some that kept them in the game, but they needed more than that. It cannot all fall on Mahomes all the time. That has been the way they have done it for the last couple of seasons. And now, it is coming back to bite them in a bad way.

Mahomes cannot always be the reason why this Chiefs team wins or has those deep playoff runs and Super Bowl wins. He needs a team around him that is going to come along for the ride and be that supporting cast that helps him get this team to the top again. If it was not clear before, now it is. We all saw it on primetime on Sunday Night Football. There was no run game, receivers dropping passes, and the offensive line not being able to pass protect Mahomes.

Well, the rest of the league got better, but the Chiefs are staying the same. And that type of football they have been playing has hit the expiration date. This upcoming offseason will be a great time to view the roster and sit down with Mahomes and see what he wants out of this team and give him what we needs to get this team back on track next season.

