Relative of Chiefs' Clark Hunt Among Victims in Texas Flooding
Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his family were hit with heartbreaking news over the 4th of July weekend. Janie Hunt, a 9-year-old relative of the Chiefs' owner, was reportedly one of the 27 victims from Camp Mystic who died due to the Texas floods.
"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a statement on July 4.
"The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way. There is an extraordinary collaboration to make sure that we address everybody’s concerns as quickly as possible. As part of this, I am signing a disaster declaration to ensure counties have access to every tool, strategy, and personnel that the State of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless.”
Hunt's wife, Tavia, took to her Instagram account to share her emotions on the tragedy and send loving words. Her message is below.
"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives – including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend’s little girls," Hunt wrote.
“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?”
“That is a sacred and tender question — and one the Bible doesn’t shy away from. Scripture is filled with the cries of those whose hearts have been shattered, who still wrestle to trust the same God they believe allowed the pain.”
According to The Office of the Texas Governor, "The State of Texas has deployed more than 1,000 state responders and more than 800 vehicles and equipment assets, and more than 15 state agencies are currently responding to the flooding threat across the state."
The National Football League released a statement to social media stating that the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and NFL Foundation combine to contribute $1.5 million to communities impacted by flooding in Central Texas.
"The National Football League's two Texas-based teams - the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans - are uniting with the NFL Foundation to support the victims' families and survivors of the heartbreaking floods in central Texas. Together they will contribute $1.5 million to provide both immediate assistance and long-term resources to those most impacted by the catastrophic flooding."
