Reporter Believes Big Things Are to Come for the Chiefs
Doubts have circulated the Kansas City Chiefs since the beginning of the offseason following their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The doubts have surrounded whether the Chiefs' dynasty is finished or even if they can win their division again in 2025.
As it stands, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of how embarrassed they were from their Super Bowl loss. When looking at the roster outlook for the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs look to have a better team on paper than they did last season.
However, their division rivals, for example, have also improved their rosters for the new campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos have both been favored to win the AFC West division over the Chiefs this season. But in the eyes of reporter Evan Washburn, he has high hopes for the Chiefs.
"The way I see Kansas City, it's similar to Buffalo. I think they're better this year based off of health. Rashee Rice, I know he may have some situations off the field to work through and how that will impact his availability, but remember he got injured early against the Chargers a year ago," Washburn said on CBS Sports.
"Hollywood Brown, I don't think he's a one. He might not even be a two, but he's a high-end three. So, I think those guys being active, available, Xavier Worthy, another year in that system, they seem to be uber confident in what he can provide. I think we might see a return to the Kansas City Chiefs of the early days of the Mahomes run here with Tyreek Hill, where they're streaking down the field."
With recent news developing in Rice's situation with the Chiefs in 2025, Worthy might have to take a step back into the number one wide receiver role. Regardless, the Chiefs have a roster makeup that looks as though they will be able to compete with the best the NFL has to offer once again in 2025.
So long as they have Andy Reid as their head coach and Mahomes as their quarterback, it's hard to doubt the Chiefs from having success.
Hey! Be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.