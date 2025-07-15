Chiefs' Andy Reid Sits Atop Head Coach Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs might have come up short in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't disprove that they have the best head coach in the entire National Football League. Head coach Andy Reid ages like a fine wine, and his knowledge of the game continues to grow.
Coach Reid is entering his 26th season in the NFL as a head coach, and since he's been involved with the Chiefs franchise, he has been a major part in why the franchise is at the top of the world. While some hold concerns about his age impacting his role as head coach, his knowledge continues to prove why the Chiefs are so good.
Coach Reid has seen it all. He's been to the top of the mountain and planted his flag, but he's also reached the top and fallen off of it. The best way to combat 2024's embarrassing defeat is to put that in the past, which Coach Reid has already told his players and staff to do.
One way he's instilled that in his players already this offseason is by preparing them for the deep ball, at least that's what second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy told Kay Adams recently.
“Coach [Andy] Reid told us during OTAs, Phase I, ‘When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,’” Worthy said. “So, he kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and our minds ready [for] what we were going to be doing in practice.”
All in all, in a recent ranking of each head coach for the 2025 campaign created by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, Coach Reid holds his place at the top of the mountain for another season.
"Did his lauded offensive strategies overcome the Chiefs' utter lack of trench stability in their last Super Bowl effort? No way. But "last" is the key word there; Kansas City has still advanced to five of the last six championship contests under his watch. That's ridiculous, no matter how you slice it," Benjamin wrote.
"Once the chief of football's most colorful big-play machine, Reid's units have since adapted to win on the margins, with Patrick Mahomes in particular excelling as more of a situational artist alongside makeshift lineups. Is he perfect? No. Is he aging? Yes. But every roster he fields respects his warm, familial and proven leadership. And every winter, with Mahomes by his side, he's registered as Mr. Inevitable, pushing the Chiefs the extra yard whenever they most need it.
