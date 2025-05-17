Royals Ace Pitcher On Theoretic Matchup With Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is seen as the face of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs franchise. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and game MVP, along with a league MVP in his second season in the league. To many, he is the best football player on the planet. However, there is an alternate reality where Mahomes is a star in baseball.
Mahomes was a 37th-round draft choice to the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft, having success as a pitcher and hitter in high school. Of course, he chose the path of playing football, which has led to supreme success at the highest levels.
Now, entering his age-30 season, Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, who are on the upswing as a playoff contender in the American League. The Super Bowl champion has played in numerous celebrity softball games, which led to Kay Adams of the Up & Adams show asked Royals star pitcher Cole Ragans about a hypothetical matchup between the start quarterback and the ace tosser.
Ragans is one of the best pure pitchers in baseball, and the current ERA shouldn't fool you due to his high amount of strikeouts. The 2024 All-Star has been a key asset for the Royals in their pursuit of a World Series title with their young roster and superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Adams asked Ragans if Mahomes would be able to get a hit on him in 10 at-bats. "He hasn't swung a bat in a long time, so I'm gonna say zero," Ragans said in the interview.
He further added he's waiting for the day Mahomes and, or future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce, take batting practice before a game, giddy about wanting to see how they do against live fire.
Ragans is likely on point with this as Mahomes has been playing purely on the gridiron for far too long to be able to connect with a ball for at least a "single" in batting practice. However, the idea and alternate reality Mahomes on the mound or at the plate in the major leagues is a fun one to discuss.
