Chiefs' Spagnuolo Will Have Eyes on Pass Rushers in Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best defenses last season. A lot of credit has to go to the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo has been the best defensive coordinator since joining the Chiefs, and when he calls it a career, he can go down as the best one in NFL history.
Spagnuolo has been able to get the Chiefs' defense to play at an elite level for many years. Even with all the players he has lost on the defensive side of the ball, he is still able to get his players to play good football.
The Chiefs are going to need that from him next season as well. The Chiefs have had a lot of turnaround, especially on the defense.
One thing Spagnuolo wants to do better on defense is getting after the quarterback with only rushing four. He has ways to get after the quarterback, but last season, it mostly came from sending the house.
In the 2025 NFL Draft the Spagnuolo will have his eyes on pass rushers.
"Steve Spagnuolo, the longtime defensive coordinator, loves tall, strong, versatile defensive linemen. The Chiefs have players that fit that description in Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Jerry Tillery and Janarius Robinson. But only Jones and Karlaftis are on the team’s salary-cap sheet for 2026. The Chiefs should prioritize adding youth and dynamic athleticism to their pass rush this year," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
"Interestingly, Brugler’s 31st prospect is Walter Nolen, the talented defensive tackle from Ole Miss who offers flashes as a pass rusher."
“With his length and surge off the ball, Nolen creates immediate force and can be a play-wrecker with how quickly he penetrates gaps (the type of leverage that creates holding calls),” Brugler wrote. “Nolen has areas of his game that require maturing, but he flashes big-time disruption in his initial burst and fast, physical hands to regularly affect the backfield action. He will be attractive for NFL teams looking for an active gap-shooter with high-end upside."
”Brugler believes Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau doesn’t have any major deficiencies, which sounds similar to a few years ago with Karlaftis.“He has a terrific motor and should continue developing his shed timing to improve his run fits,” Brugler wrote of Tuimoloau. “He is one of the most well-rounded defensive prospects in the class.”
