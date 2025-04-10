2025 NFL Draft: Analyst Chimes in on Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have all sorts of options for the 2025 NFL Draft. Many fans, analysts, and coaches around the league surely have their projections on who the Chiefs should take with their first-round pick at 31 overall.
Sports Illustrated's famed analyst and writer Albert Breer has his predictions on who he'd like to see in a Chiefs uniform next season:
"I’d love Texas corner Jahdae Barron for them, personally, because of his versatility. Ditto for Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. But I don’t think that’ll happen—both will be long gone by the time the Chiefs get on the clock at 31.- Albert Breer
"I do think tackle would be the first thing they’d look at, so if Ohio State’s Josh Simmons or Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. were there, it would be hard for the Chiefs to pass on them. If it’s a defensive player, I think Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison would be an interesting one to look at, maybe in the second round. He’s big, smart and versatile, and he will go a little later than he should because of injury."
The most obvious route for the Chiefs is getting another offensive tackle. There's no telling how effective the newly added Jaylon Moore will be, and having a handy backup plan isn't a bad option.
One position that the Chiefs could target that doesn't get talked about is defensive back. With Justin Reid departing, Kansas City will likely rely on 2023 First Team All-Pro Trent McDuffie to do all the heavy lifting. They also added Chargers' cornerback Kristian Fulton to the squad, who excels at playing in the slot.
With cornerback Jaylen Watson also primed to have a bounce-back year, getting a third defender at either cornerback or safety could be beneficial for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Whichever path the Chiefs decide to take, they're sure to face heavy expectations going into 2025. Coming off three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs will still be a team that can go far in the Playoffs, no matter how they played in the regular season. Especially with their recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, they will be looking for revenge.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.