Surprising Prediction for the Chiefs, AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon begin what some believe will be a revenge tour. After a disappointing end to last season, the Chiefs are ready to turn the page. However, Pedro Narduchi of Pro Football Network believes the Chiefs have a new set of concerns entering this season.
"Even before Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback and completely reshaped the NFL landscape, the franchise had already begun its domination of the AFC West. After the Broncos won the division in 2015, the same year they claimed the Super Bowl, Kansas City hasn’t lost the division crown ever since," Narduchi said.
Narduchi claims that the Chiefs' control over the AFC West may soon end, as other AFC West teams have started to improve.
"While the Chiefs built their dominance, division rivals went through rebuilds and failed attempts to reclaim the top spot. And even in seasons when the division was more competitive, the Chiefs remained firmly in control," Narduchi said.
"The potential decline in the Chiefs’ performance may have more to do with the rise of their rivals than with a Kansas City collapse. Denver appears to have nailed its coach-quarterback combo, bolstered an already strong defense with the free agent additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, and brought in Jahdae Barron through the draft."
Narduchi noted that other teams in the AFC West, primarily the Los Angeles Chargers, mightily improved this offseason. Narduchi believes this is why the Chargers, or one of the other teams in the division, can dethrone the Chiefs as kings of the AFC West.
"Meanwhile, the Chargers improved their receiving corps by adding Tre Harris from Ole Miss, selected running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, and continued to build on Jim Harbaugh’s culture, one that, even in his first year, has already shown strong chemistry and alignment with quarterback Justin Herbert," Narduchi said.
'The battle for the AFC West kicks off right in Week 1, in Brazil, with the Chiefs facing the Chargers on Sept. 5. Expectations are high for one of the most competitive AFC seasons in recent years, with the rise of the Broncos and Chargers within the division, and other conference rivals growing stronger each year through the draft, all aiming to put an end to the Chiefs’ reign."
