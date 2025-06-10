The Chiefs' System Believes in Chamarri Conner
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of defensive pieces who have led the overall defensive game plan to success for several seasons in a row. Last year, the Chiefs ranked ninth in the National Football League in average yards allowed per game, and it wasn't by accident.
From the defensive line to the defensive backs, the Chiefs have a talented roster up and down. The biggest reason for their success, other than the talent that they have on the field, is the brilliance of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Coach Spagnuolo has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and has seen the best of the best come through the system. One player that Coach Spagnuolo is high on, going into his third campaign in the NFL, is safety Chamarri Conner.
Conner had a strong season in 2024, as the former fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft has blossomed nicely through his two seasons. In 15 games, Chamarri started nine games and collected new career highs in total tackles (77), solo tackles (58), interceptions (two) and passes defended (four).
The Chiefs do have a ton of talent who can play several defensive positions, so much so that Conner seems to get lost in the folds. However, last Wednesday, following the second week of OTAs, Coach Spagnuolo revealed he still has high hopes of finding a big role for him in 2025.
"I think Chamarri is having a really good offseason," Coach Spagnuolo said. "This is his fourth year in the system (it's his third), and he's doing really good in it. I think he's valuable. I mean, he's been playing nickel, he's been playing both safety spots."
"You saw today, every once in a while Trent (McDuffie) slips inside (the slot) there, and Chamarri will go in there too. He's one of those guys, I think, that needs to be on the field for us. We'll just have to find out, based on the other pieces, where he most of his snaps will be."
So long as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator believes in the talents of Conner, he should easily find a role within the defensive scheme. After all, we as slightly above average according to PFF, as the soon-to-be 25-year-old still has high upside and much more to learn.
