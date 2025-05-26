The Versatility of This Chiefs Player Will be Beneficial
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted running back Brashard Smith in the final round of the NFL Draft in a move that could potentially pay off in more ways than one. While Smith has to work his way up the depth chart, his history of playing multiple positions could help him get on the field sooner.
Smith started his college career at Miami as a wide receiver but was drafted as a wide receiver after switching positions and a successful stint at SMU. At the Senior Bowl, Smith noted what the biggest challenge was for him after switching positions.
The Chiefs' new addition does not lack confidence, noting, "I’m versatile. I can play anywhere. I don’t care where I play. I just love to play ball."
According to Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network, "On zone run plays, Smith adopts a more patient approach, allowing his offensive linemen to establish their blocks before making his move. He often presses an inside gap to manipulate second-level defenders, then bounces the run outside. Here, too, Smith's elite acceleration shines as he beats most defenders to the edge and turns the corner to gain significant yardage. Defenses must respect his speed because once he gains the edge, his burst and acceleration often result in long touchdown runs. Overall, Smith thrives on creating explosive plays, especially when defenses fail to properly fit their gaps against the designed run.
"Smith also excels as a receiver in the passing game. He has natural hands and is effective on traditional running back routes out of the backfield. Thanks to his quickness and ability to start and stop on a dime, Smith presents a matchup problem for most linebackers and is challenging to cover in open space. He can be utilized in the screen game, catching bubble screens and leveraging his elusiveness in the open field. Additionally, Smith has the versatility to motion out of the backfield and line up in the slot, running short, quick-hitting routes to get open and use his athleticism to gain additional yardage."
