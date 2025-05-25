Predicting the Chiefs' 2025 Comeback Player of the Year
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best teams in the National Football League again. However, they have a vital part of their offense set to return to the team this upcoming season. The Chiefs are eager for the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice.
Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus listed one player from every team he believes is set to have a comeback season, with Rice being his nomination for Kansas City.
"Rice suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 against the [Los Angeles] Chargers on a fluke play, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes inadvertently collided with his knee while both chased a fumble. At the time, Rice led the NFL with 24 receptions and ranked second with 288 receiving yards, a breakout start that was abruptly cut short," Smith said.
"The Chiefs still reached the Super Bowl, but their offense clearly lacked the same punch without Rice. As a unit, they finished just 15th in PFF receiving grade (75.3) and struggled to generate the explosive plays that have defined their identity in recent years."
While Rice's return is highly anticipated, the Chiefs plan to bring him along slowly this offseason.
"With OTAs underway, the Chiefs are expected to take a cautious approach to Rice’s recovery. If all progresses smoothly, he should be ramped up during training camp and could be ready to return at full strength by Week 1," Smith said.
Rice's skillset was undoubtedly missed down the stretch, especially in the Super Bowl, as the Chiefs lacked Rice's speed and explosiveness. He will be a welcome addition back to the Chiefs' starting lineup this season, as he is a critical piece of their success on offense.
According to Ian Cummings, "Rice has solid stopping ability and flashes throttle control. He can pinch tight angles at stems and get displacement on DBs, and he can swiftly chop his feet and swivel around on comebacks after baiting DBs vertically.
"Going further, Rice can press upfield into breaks, then rapidly vary his stride lengths and sink his hips on transitions. He doesn’t often key in DBs on breaks with early head turns and is deliberate in uniformly pressing upfield. Additionally, Rice shows good zone awareness. The SMU WR can sneak into DB blindspots, flip around, and decelerate quickly in open seams."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.