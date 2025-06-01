The Chiefs Will Be Tested in Divisional Play This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have run the AFC West division for almost a decade straight, as they look to claim their 10th division championship in a row. Seeing that three of the four franchises in the division made the playoffs last season, the task will be tall.
The Chiefs finished with an overall record of 15-2 through 17 games last season, and went undefeated in one-score contests. However, both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were close on their tail, both of which were collecting double-digit victories.
This offseason, each team in the division improved its roster in the best way it deemed fit. Going into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs will have their hands full, but that doesn't mean they aren't up for the challenge. Last season, they only dropped one game against the division, which they look to carry over into the new season.
The AFC West has the chance to produce several playoff candidates once again, as according to analyst Rich Eisen, the AFC West is the second-toughest division in the National Football League, going into the new campaign.
"The Chiefs, 15 wins last year, went to the Super Bowl. They're going to be, I don't know about 15 wins-good this year, but they are still, I think, the favorites to win this division, again," Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show.
Despite the competition increasing, the Chiefs have proven to the world not to count them out until the last whistle blows. In this instance, they have winnable games, paired with a league-leading seven Primetime games to play, which only increases their motivation to win.
The AFC West only trailed the NFC North on Eisen's Top 5 list of most difficult divisions going into the new season. The Chiefs only cross paths with one NFC North franchise this season, and it comes in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium, which only benefits Kansas City's chances of victory.
All in all, whether the AFC West is more competitive or not, the Chiefs have only gotten better on paper from last season and will be on the hunt to get back to the playoffs this upcoming season.
