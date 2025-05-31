Chiefs Bold Predictions Heading into The 2025 Season
As we get closer to the start of the 2025 National Football League season, the more we hear what people think will happen and make their predictions.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, it is not a secret that they will have a bad taste in their mouth all of next season from their Super Bowl LIX loss. That is something they can use all of next season for motivation. It is also not a secret that the Chiefs are trying to win another Super Bowl next season. They want to get back there and finish the job. They feel like next season, they will have a better team.
The Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason, and having head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives them a great chance to be the team to beat once again next season in the AFC. The Chiefs got better on the offensive line and can have a much-improved left tackle that will give Mahomes the protection that he needs.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave some predictions for the Chiefs heading into next season.
46. Patrick Mahomes’s contract will sneak through another season as a confounding financial mystery
Because there were no quarterbacks from the 2022 draft class coming up for mega extensions, the pressure and attention has been removed from the quarterback position—even though Brock Purdy recently signed a deal with a higher average annual value than Mahomes. Something that costs $45 million is not a bargain for anything in the world—except for the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.
66. The Kansas City Chiefs’ leading rusher for 2025 will not be on the team’s roster at the publication of this piece
I still maintain that with a glut of running backs taken in the 2025 NFL draft—five more than in ’24 and seven more than ’23—there will be a miniature free agency wave of backs that are available toward the end of training camp. The Chiefs will scour said market and pick up a viable weapon.
The first one makes sense because Mahomes wants to do what is best for the team and is looking to add more players to compete for Super Bowls. If the second prediction comes true, then the Chiefs will be in serious trouble next season.
