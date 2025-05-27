The Chiefs' Most Pressing Question of the Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed some of their biggest needs this offseason in free agency and the draft. The Chiefs still have other concerns, but they have had a solid offseason so far.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed the most pressing question facing every team in the National Football League following the draft and heading into the dog days of summer.
With the season around the corner, the Chiefs still have one major question surrounding their offense.
"Even after wilting in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs should be formidable yet again, thanks to bringing back many key contributors and landing additions on both sides of the ball. The overarching question regarding this year’s team will be the left side of the offensive line, which was a recurring problem in 2024," Locker said.
"After four players suited up at left tackle in 2024, general manager Brett Veach invested $30 million in Jaylon Moore, who performed admirably in 2024 (74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) but has played only 831 career snaps. Left guard will also receive a watchful eye as second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia (30.5 PFF pass-blocking grade) attempts to transition spots and replace the spectacular Joe Thuney," Locker said.
"First-round pick Josh Simmons (82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade) may also factor in, depending on his recovery from knee surgery. The bottom line is that if the Chiefs want to reclaim their throne, their left tackle and guard play must be more cohesive."
According to the Draft Network, Simmons still has room for improvement, as he will face much stiffer competition on the professional level. The Chiefs have high expectations for Simmons.
"Another aspect of Simmon’s game that poses issues is his occasional over-eagerness in the run game, which puts him in adverse positions. Finding a way to enhance his technical consistency while also maintaining his attitude in the run game will be key to his development at the next level, but is also something I see him picking up relatively quickly.
"Simmons projects best as a multi-positional starter with significant upside. The violence and athleticism he showcases on film will certainly benefit him at the next level; the determining factor will be his ability to enhance his hand technique and create consistency with his strikes. Simmons' draft projection will be based on how he clears medicals and can return back to health quickly and 100% healthy because a healthy Simmons has a serious argument to be considered the best OT in the 2025 NFL Draft."
