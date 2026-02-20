Trading Former 1st-Rounder Could Help Chiefs, and It’s Not McDuffie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nine years ago, Brett Veach championed Patrick Mahomes before the Chiefs became three-time Super Bowl champions.

But since Veach replaced John Dorsey as the Chiefs’ full-time general manager in 2018, while they’ve won games, they haven’t won many drafts. Their 2023 draft took another hit this week with Rashee Rice’s legal trouble.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City could make a play, however, to regain some of its 2023 first-round investment in Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“Anudike-Uzomah has not come close to living up to his potential as a first-round pick for the Chiefs,” respected observer Aaron Schatz wrote Wednesday. “He barely played in his rookie year in 2023 and had just 2.5 sacks with three starts in his sophomore campaign.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Costly preseason injury at Seattle

His junior campaign was even worse after an Aug. 15 hamstring injury ended his 2025 season. Schatz said he’s a prime candidate for a change of scenery – and the Chiefs could get some form of draft compensation.

“At best, he is fourth on the Chiefs' depth chart, behind George Karlaftis, Mike Danna and Ashton Gillotte,” Schatz said. “With one year remaining on his rookie deal, perhaps a trade would allow Anudike-Uzomah to finally find the potential that teams saw when he came out of Kansas State.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Five first-round picks

Veach’s five first-round picks since the team traded up to take Mahomes have yielded only two marquee players so far: Cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis (both selected in 2022).

His others were Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020), Xavier Worthy (2024) and Josh Simmons (2025). Worthy and Simmons, obviously, have plenty of remaining upside with a small sample size.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

But Anudike-Uzomah, a 6-4, 255-pound defensive end from nearby Lee’s Summit, Mo., has struggled to make an impact. The 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at Kansas State, Anudike-Uzomah entered the NFL as the Chiefs’ first-round choice in 2023 (31st overall).

What the Chiefs could acquire for the 24-year-old pass-rusher is an interesting question. Kansas City has just six selections in April’s draft, before an expected compensatory choice for losing Justin Reid. Veach could certainly use an additional Day 3 selection, who’s expected to return at full health when the offseason program begins in April.

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (97) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the Chiefs could keep him on the roster and give him one final opportunity, although their best window to get trade compensation is these next eight weeks before the draft. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Anduike-Uzomah is actually eligible for a contract extension as well as a fifth-year option.

But the Chiefs aren’t likely to take either of those avenues with their 2023 first-round choice. NFL teams have until May 1 to exercise fifth-year options on players they selected in that ’23 first round.

