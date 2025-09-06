Travis Kelce Inching Closer to History Following Week 1
The 2025 campaign for the Kansas City Chiefs officially got underway on Friday. Unfortunately, they didn't begin their season in the win column after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers by the final score of 27-21.
While the Chiefs didn't board the plane in the best of moods, there are several reasons for the franchise to be extra motivated going into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. And regardless of the franchise losing Week 1, one of their most beloved players is another step closer to making more franchise history.
Tight end Travis Kelce is on the last leg of his contract with Kansas City, and while it may or may not lead to his retirement, it's a season for him to remember either way. Kelce hauled in one of the Chiefs' touchdowns on Friday, making him another step closer to making more history in his career.
The Chiefs' all-time touchdown leader is former three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion running back Priest Holmes. In his short tenure with the Chiefs, spanning from 2001-2007, Holmes collected 83 touchdowns in a Chiefs uniform; 76 rushing and seven receiving.
Kelce entered 2025 with a career 80 touchdowns: 77 receiving touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and one fumble return touchdown. With his touchdown catch against the Chargers, Kelce holds 80 career regular season touchdowns, placing him a few touchdowns behind Priest for the all-time record.
The future Hall of Fame tight end already owns the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history with 77, which is now pushed to 78. With Patrick Mahomes still the Chiefs' starting quarterback for the season, it's likely that he finds Kelce for more touchdown receptions this season.
If Kelce becomes the franchise touchdown scoring leader this season, it would only solidify him further as a Hall of Famer and as one of the best Chiefs players of all-time. Going into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and coming off a loss, Kelce and Mahomes could combine for another touchdown in the upcoming week.
Kelce brought in three touchdowns last season in what was arguably his worst season in the National Football League. Starting the season with a touchdown to his name should only build confidence in No. 87 and the franchise.
