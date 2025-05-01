Travis Kelce Weighs In On Shedeur Sanders Draft Slide
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a fresh 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had a good draft, and they started by taking one of the best offensive linemen in the draft. The Chiefs did what they had to do to improve their roster heading into the new NFL season.
But for one Chiefs player, something did not sit right with him because of one player who was not taken where he should have been.
Chiefs star tight end and future Hall of Famer, Travis Kelce did not like that quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get picked until the fifth round of the draft last weekend. He sounded off on the source that said bad things about Sanders before the draft.
Heading into the draft, most had Sanders as the second quarterback taken off the board, and some even had him as the best quarterback in the 2025 class. Most also had Sanders going in the first round, and no one saw him falling to the last day of the draft. It was a shock for many to see Sanders on the board still on day three.
"I think whoever's the {expletive} anonymous person that's {expletive} saying this should {expletive} come out and say who they were," said Travis Kelce on New Heights. "Like what the f--- is that about? Like if you're gonna leak that {expletive} {expletive}, {expletive} be the one that says, 'Yeah, it just didn't go well for us.' Don't {expletive} say that we're anonymous, you know?
"I’m not sure why he dropped," Kelce said. "I’m not sure if it was the interviews or whether it was stuff they saw on film. What I saw on film, I thought he was a way higher pick. And I think that’s all that should matter. It doesn’t seem like he’s a terrible person. It just seems like he is a motivated football player that is a part of a big football family."
"Him and his father [Deion Sanders] have kinda taken over NCAA football for the last three to four years. Whether that is something that NFL teams didn’t want to deal with—I feel like this is gonna be such a fresh start for him. I could see him working his ass off and becoming the starting quarterback there in Cleveland."
