Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Being Called America's Team
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the one team that has been a consistent winner over the years. That is something hard to do in the National Football League. Since the Chiefs put tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes together with head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs have started a dynasty. All eyes have been on the Chiefs for the last few years because of all the winning.
Now, with all the success that the Chiefs have had, they have a new name from the outside. They are called the Chiefs, America's team
For a long time, that name has followed the Dallas Cowboys. When someone says America's Team, they are talking about the Cowboys. Now it seems like the Chiefs have stolen the news from the team from Dallas. But with the Cowboys not finding success since the 1990s, it makes all the sense in the world why the Chiefs are now taking over that name. And if they continue to win, it will stay.
Kelce has some interesting thoughts about the Chiefs getting this name.
"We're going to be on a bunch of f------ prime-time games", Kelce said on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, eliciting an interesting question from his brother: Have the Chiefs officially taken the "America's Team" mantle from the Cowboys?
"So I'm kinda out on just the whole 'America's team' deal. I don't give a f--- about that s---. I wanna be the Chiefs, man, that's who I wanna be. I wanna be the big bad Chiefs, come join if you want. But America's team? The Boys can have that if they want."
And what makes it better heading into the 2025 season is that the Chiefs and Cowboys will face off next season. They will do so on Thanksgiving Day in a primetime slot in front of my fans. In a game that many believe will break records.
The Chiefs and Cowboys are two teams that are at the top of the NFL right now in getting the most looks. In a few months, they might be saying it is the battle for America's Team.
At least for the Chiefs, it does not matter to the players. The only thing they are worried about is getting wins and getting back to the Super Bowl next season.
