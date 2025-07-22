McDuffie Might Be Next in Extension Pecking Order for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have shelled out a ton of money this offseason in an attempt to ensure that the future of the franchise is in good hands. Following the Super Bowl LIX defeat, the franchise wants nothing more than for the season to get underway so they can climb back to the top of the mountain.
Throughout the offseason, the Chiefs signed several free agents, their entire 2025 NFL Draft class put pen to paper, and the front office got multiple contract extensions completed, most recently for offensive guard Trey Smith and defensive end George Karlaftis.
What's special about how the Chiefs are going about ensuring the best of the franchise for several years to come is that they have been investing in their homegrown players. The Chiefs have been one of the best drafting franchises in recent memory across the NFL, as their performances and contributions to the dynasty have met financial reciprocation.
One key member of the franchise who is approaching the end of his rookie contract with the Chiefs is cornerback Trent McDuffie. Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs exercised McDuffie's fifth-year option, ensuring that he will remain in Kansas City beyond the 2025 season.
However, with the recent contract extensions being finalized with other franchise-altering players, McDuffie could be the next player on the Chiefs' list to get extended. According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, the franchise is hopeful to get that deal done.
"The Chiefs hope they can accomplish the last part of what would be a trifecta of deals before the season starts by signing McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro, to an extension. Such a deal, though, would likely be a record-setting one similar to Smith's contract," Taylor wrote.
Taylor proposes a way for the franchise to find a way to get the deal done, which revolves around the recent contract extension for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.
"A two-time All-Pro, Gardner's deal included $85.653 million guaranteed. For the Chiefs to sign McDuffie to an extension, the deal would likely have to exceed the terms of Gardner's contract," Taylor wrote.
McDuffie has been a solid player for the Chiefs since they drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The two cornerbacks have played similarly to one another, which could increase McDuffie's chances of getting a larger contract than Gardner.
