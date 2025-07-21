3 Key Players Whose Play Will Positively Impact Chiefs' Trajectory
The Kansas City Chiefs enter training camp with one motive: revenge. Following the Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, you could see the Chiefs' mood shift as they went into the offseason. While they all spent time away for relaxation with their families, it's time to get back to work.
Going into training camp, the motivation should be self-driven. Opening your phone and seeing multiple things said about the franchise you play for, taking a step back, doesn't feel good. So with that said, here are the three players whose play will positively impact the Chiefs on their journey back to the top of the mountain.
1. Patrick Mahomes
This should be a given. When Mahomes is on, so are the Chiefs, and regardless of the Super Bowl loss, that fact hasn't changed. Going into his ninth season with the franchise, Mahomes knows a thing or two about how to be successful in the National Football League.
The two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion has a ton of young wide receivers that he looks to help throughout the season. While Mahomes can't do it all, he must instill trust in and from his wide receivers for the Chiefs to thrive in 2025.
With the return of Hollywood Brown, the second year of Xavier Worthy, and eagerness of Jalen Royals, Mahomes could easily return to his MVP form and lift the franchise back to the mountaintop.
2. Travis Kelce
While Kelce's production might not be there this season, he has made it a goal of his to be the best leader he can be for his teammates. Following arguably the worst season of his veteran career in 2024, Kelce is ready to give it his all in what could be his final season in the NFL.
If Kelce can turn back the clock for the big-time moments late in games for the Chiefs this season, while being the leader he strives to be, the Chiefs' winning ways are sure to be on the horizon.
3. Trent McDuffie
Of all the extensions the front office handed out this offseason, McDuffie wasn't one of the recipients. However, that could easily be used as fuel by the young cornerback to build off what he accomplished last season and take charge as a leader on the defense.
McDuffie has blossomed into an up-and-coming star in the NFL, and so long as he stays healthy, the Chiefs defense should be able to maintain what the upheld last season.
