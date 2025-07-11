Chiefs Catch Huge Prediction Ahead of Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs finished in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 campaign. While some would rejoice about a second-place finish, the Chiefs are not the ones. Going into the new season, the Chiefs' overall goal is to get back to the game of games and have their hands raised in victory.
The Chiefs still sit as the team to beat in the AFC West and the AFC as a whole, going into the new season. After all, they have one the AFC West division nine straight seasons and have been the AFC's Super Bowl representatives for three straight seasons. Regardless of revamped competition, the Chiefs are ready for all comers.
Several have their opinions on the Chiefs and their reign at the top of the mountain. Some believe their AFC West reign will come to a close to either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Denver Broncos, both of which were playoff teams last season. But at the end of the day, you have to beat the man to be the man.
That being said, analyst Nick Wright created his tier list for all 32 NFL franchises ahead of the 2025 season. The Eagles were ranked in the tier titled "The 2024 Champs," and above them, with the title "The 2025 Champs," sat the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The 2025 champs: the Kansas City Chiefs," Wright said on First Things First. "The Eagles had their day in the sun. You start brand new, there is nothing to defend, you can't lose it, that banner hangs, you get your ring, it can't be taken away. It's a new season!"
The belief among several is that as long as the Chiefs have head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, they will continuously be in the conversation of playoff berths and Super Bowl appearances until proven otherwise.
With that, the Chiefs have to find a way to win against several playoff contenders that they face on their regular season schedule. If they can come out of the AFC West on top, the Chiefs should be viewed as a threat. The playoffs are an open battlefield, and winners know what it takes to win when the pressure is at its highest.
