Why Chiefs Were Smart to Change the Backup QB Room
When a team like the Kansas City Chiefs has a quarterback that is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game before they turn 30 years of age, having a reliable back-up signal-caller is key for consistency in the moments of potential disaster such as an injury.
Patrick Mahomes has been ruling the NFL in Kansas City since 2018 and shows no signs of slowing down. However, nagging injuries continue to play a role throughout his age through the good or bad. From Chad Henne to Carson Wentz, Mahomes has had an intrust of consistent backups.
However, there are two new players in town in former Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and former New England Patriots and Cleveland Brown, Bailey Zappe. The two are expected to compete for QB2 behind Mahomes, but why did the Chiefs make this move even if it may not seem insignificant?
Wentz is an older player at 32 and does not offer much of a ceiling to work with. The days of a once-future MVP are long gone and the Chiefs needed to start looking for younger players behind Mahomes. This is more routine than some think it is, and having a passer under 30 with some sort of higher ceiling could afford development opportunities for head coach Andy Reid.
While his career has seen many ups and downs, Minshew is one of the best pure backups in the NFL and can spot start when needed. He is making a career out of being a journeyman backup due to his poise, football IQ, and ability to play within the structure of the offense.
Zappe, on the other hand, figures to be the emergency QB on the 53-man roster who will dress up for gamedays but remain on the inactive list for most weeks. He does offer a higher ceiling as a younger player after starts in New England and Cleveland. Getting the opportunity to develop under Reid could allow him to thrive in a new home if he shows progression in the preseason.
Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, regardless of how he performed in the Super Bowl. However, as he gets older, he will need his backups to spot-start on occasion if needed. Minshew and Zapper offer high ceilings and floors to maintain those roles as the two look to compete to be Mahomes' No. 2 this fall.
