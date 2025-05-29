Why Hasn't Omarr Norman-Lott Signed With the Chiefs Yet?
The Kansas City Chiefs added seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft this season and several undrafted free agents. With the hopes of adding immediate difference makers, the Chiefs spent countless hours compiling the best draft board possible and walked away with the best players they felt were available.
One of the earliest draft picks for the Chiefs came in the form of defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, who was taken by Kansas City in the second round. Norman-Lott was projected to get drafted later, but the Chiefs saw something in him enough to grab him at 63rd overall.
Of the 2025 Chiefs draft class, six of the seven have signed their four-year deals. Norman-Lott has yet to sign his four-year deal. Despite his showcase of excitement to get started in Kansas City, Norman-Lott's agent, GSE Worldwide, and the Chiefs front office have yet to reach an agreement.
As of Wednesday morning, according to Pro Football Talk, the total of second-round draftees who are still waiting to be signed sits at 30, which is the most in any round. And there is a reason for that.
Both Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins were the first two selections in the second round of the draft. They became the first two players in the history of the second round to receive a four-year, fully guaranteed deal, which, for years, has been exclusive to first-round selections.
Knowing that the first two picks in the second round were able to get a fully guaranteed deal done, it must be used as leverage for agents in negotiations with their clients.
"The reality is that whatever happens this year becomes the precedent for next year, and it continues, the rubber band stretches more and more," Mike Florio said on Pro Football Talk. "This is a mess. It's good for the two players who have gotten the fully guaranteed contracts. It is a mess for the teams and the players who come three, four, five, six, seven, all the way through 32."
Norman-Lott has a ton of skills to bring to this defensive line, and if the third overall pick in the second round gets a fully guaranteed contract and so on, who's to say that Norman-Lott and his agent won't hold out until it potentially reaches him?
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.