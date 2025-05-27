How Much Chiefs Draftees Will Make the Next Four Seasons
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to add some insurance this offseason and they did through the 2025 NFL Draft. Through the draft process, the Chiefs were able to add to both sides of the football, which they hope will end up paying off for them sooner rather than later.
The Chiefs have come to contract agreements with six of their seven draft picks, as their second-round pick, Omarr Norman-Lott, and the franchise have yet to reach a deal. While several second-round picks are now aiming for fully guaranteed deals, Norman-Lott's agent could be seeing how much they can get.
Regardless, the Chiefs have signed their other draftees to standard four-year deals. Kansas City is in need of these players to step up in a big way to help push the franchise into the future. Here is how much each draftee will make/is guaranteed over the next four seasons in the league.
Josh Simmons, Round 1
The Chiefs used their first-round selection on offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. The impressiveness in his game is one that the Chiefs look for him to continue through the next four seasons, should the recovery process on his left knee continue to move in the right direction.
Simmons signed a four-year, $14,675,356 contract with the Chiefs, including a $7,312,984 signing bonus, $14,675,356 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,668,839.
Ashton Gillotte, Round 3
The Chiefs took Ashton Gillotte with the 66th overall pick in the draft process, adding him to a defensive end room that features a familiar face in George Karlaftis. While Gillotte's role in his rookie season is likely to be focused on growth, he holds a ton of upside to keep an eye on.
Gillotte signed a four-year, $6,744,624 contract with the Chiefs, including a $1,545,180 signing bonus, $1,545,180 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,686,156
Nohl Williams, Round 3
The Chiefs added once more to their defensive plan in the latter half of the third-round by adding cornerback Nohl Williams. Williams has the skillset and speed to be a very beneficial player for Kansas City, and with a strong training camp, could see time in big plays this season.
Williams signed a four-year, $6,335,516 contract with the Chiefs, including a $1,247,648 signing bonus, $1,247,648 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,583,879.
Jalen Royals, Round 4
There has been a ton of hype surrounding the Chiefs' fourth-round pick in wide receiver Jalen Royals. With the timetable of Rashee Rice's return uncertain at this moment, Royals could see some opportunities to shine in his rookie campaign.
Royals signed a four-year, $5,067,200 contract with the Chiefs, including a $867,200 signing bonus, $867,200 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,266,800.
Jeffrey Bassa, Round 5
Another defensive addition, the Chiefs drafted Jeffrey Bassa with the 156th overall pick. Bassa provides versatility on the defensive side of the ball, which only enticed the Chiefs front office in adding him to the roster.
Bassa signed a four-year, $4,613,652 contract with the Chiefs, including a $413,652 signing bonus, $413,652 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,153,413.
Brashard Smith, Round 7
The Chiefs concluded their draft process by bringing in former wide receiver turned running back from SMU, Brashard Smith. Smith has a ton of versatility that will easily shine through throughout the season.
Smith signed a four-year, $4,333,476 contract with the Chiefs, including a $133,476 signing bonus, $133,476 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,083,369.
