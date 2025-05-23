Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott Predicted to Shine in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of rookies with upside this season. From the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to the seventh, the Chiefs' front office nailed each selection, but when it comes to their impacts in their first season, a few jump off the page.
One of the biggest contributors expected to make his impact known in year one is the Chiefs' second-round draftee, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott's selection shocked many, as he was projected to get drafted in the later rounds. But the Chiefs have a need on the defensive line, and Norman-Lott fits it.
Norman-Lott could see a large number of snaps at the right defensive tackle position, which he will likely share alongside veteran Mike Pennel Jr. Given Pennel is near the end of his playing career, should his production take a dip, the Chiefs have massive reassurance in Norman-Lott.
So much so that in a recent Sports Illustrated prediction of which rookie will be the best for their respective franchise in 2025, written by Daniel Flick, Norman-Lott stands out as the player for Kansas City. Many would think it to be first-rounder Josh Simmons, but given his recovery timeline from a knee injury sustained last season, Norman-Lott has more of a chance to impact in Week 1, according to Flick.
"It’ll be interesting to see how the Chiefs’ left tackle situation unfolds, as first-round pick Josh Simmons, who’s still rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon sustained in October, competes with free agent signing Jaylon Moore for the starting job," Flick wrote.
"Norman-Lott faces no such questions. The Tennessee product is a potent interior pass rusher. With Chris Jones commanding extra attention next to him, Norman-Lott will have plenty of advantageous opportunities to disrupt opposing quarterbacks."
Jones has continued to prove to be one of the top defensive tackles currently in the NFL, and if Norman-Lott can follow suit, the Chiefs' defensive line will look vastly improved. All eyes will be on Norman-Lott at training camp, hopefully seeing him progress into a player the Chiefs can count on in Week 1.
There is a world, however, where if Simmons' recovery is fast enough to make him a starting option at left tackle, he could blossom into this prediction. But until further news is updated on his status, Norman-Lott is the one to watch.
