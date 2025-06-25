Will The Chiefs Be Fun to Watch Next Season?
Over the last few years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been a team that has been fun to watch. The Chiefs have had a lot of good memories, and the fans have all been into it. When the Chiefs have been on over the last few seasons, it has been must-watch TV. The Chiefs have found a way to find consistency when it comes to winning and winning at the highest level.
They do have the best head coach in the National Football League in Andy Reid and have the best quarterback in the league as well, in Patrick Mahomes. And the fun part of watching the Chiefs could be the unknown. Over the years, especially with Reid's creativity, we have seen some play calls that we have never seen before being executed in the NFL. Only the Chiefs would call those plays.
Also, Mahomes sometimes makes something out of nothing and leaves the fans in shock at the way he can make it happen. Even if you are rooting against the Chiefs, sometimes you just have to tip your hat to Reid and Mahomes because the defense does everything right and covers the play correctly, but they still find a way to make the play a successful one.
But headed into next season, will the Chiefs have the same buzz surrounding them, and will the NFL fans be watching them? Because at times when you see the same team year after year make a run to the Super Bowl, fans get tired of that. Will that be the Chiefs' next season?
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz ranked the Chiefs No. 5 as the most entertaining team to watch next season.
With the explosive plays running dry and "Chiefs fatigue" setting in for some, there's only so high that the defining franchise of the last decade can rank on this list. But Kansas City is still appointment viewing for many, and that's not merely a matter of branding. Regardless of how often he is able to pull off the otherworldly plays he became synonymous with, Patrick Mahomes remains on a singular plane in the NFL when it comes to tilting games in his favor.
Travis Kelce, meanwhile, shouldn't be expected to merely fade away in the twilight of his career despite last year's relatively modest statistical output. More importantly, the return of Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown unquestionably will alter the complexion of the offense for the better, even if protection questions remain after a reshuffling of the left side of the offensive line.
