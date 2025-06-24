The Key to Chiefs Offensive Success in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get back to instilling fear in opposing defenses. That was not the case last season. The Chiefs' offense in the 2024 season was far from what we are used to seeing from them. They could not move the ball down the field like they wanted to, and they did not have much to show for when it came down to getting quick scores last season.
Now, as they continue to get ready for the new season, they will have a lot of their weapons back that they did not have last season. The Chiefs will have wide receivers Rashee Rice back as well as Marquise Hollywood Brown back full healthy. Those two were going to have a major role in the offense last season, but injuries had a big part in why they did not have the season they wanted to.
The team's offensive line was also a huge reason why the team didn't succeed as they wanted. They made it harder for head coach Andy Reid to call plays where quarterback Patrick Mahomes could find his receivers downfield for long pass competitions. But that is why the Chiefs have made a move this offseason to get the offense looking like they know it should look.
The Chiefs still have a lot of work to do with their offense this offseason, but if there is one thing that we know about the Chiefs is that they could get the right players in the right positions to be successful. And if the team knows that they still got to the Super Bowl with a bad offense, they know with a good offense, they could be unstoppable.
"Andy Reid made a point of it all spring on the practice field: The veteran coach wants the Chiefs’ offense to get back to pushing the ball deep down the field, akin to what Patrick Mahomes did so well early in his career. Back then, they tore up the league," said the Athletic.
"Kansas City somehow finished 27th in the league in 2024 in passing plays of 20 yards or more, regressing into an underneath offense. But with a deeper receiving room than they’ve had in years — Mahomes mentioned how much of an advantage it is to have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster all back, and all healthy — look for more emphasis on explosion this fall. If so, a 15-2 team from last season could be even better."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.