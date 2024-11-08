Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 2024 Season Debut in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Christian McCaffrey is back.
The San Francisco 49ers running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year is all but certain to make his 2024 season debut this weekend. McCaffrey has been sidelined with bilateral Achilles tendinitis but has practiced this week and is set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the news.
In brief practice shots, McCaffrey has looked pretty good this week and he told former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman that he likely could have played in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.
It's a great time for McCaffrey to return. The 49ers are 4-4, tied for second place in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, and just behind the Arizona Cardinals who are 5-4. San Francisco needs its star running back.
McCaffrey had a brilliant campaign in 2023 when he led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards, while scoring14 touchdowns on the ground. He added 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven more touchdowns. If he can be close to what he was last season, the 49ers have to feel confident about reaching the playoffs.