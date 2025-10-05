C.J. Stroud Clarifies Comments About Feeling Like He's 'Getting Old' at Age 24
C.J. Stroud went viral earlier this week for saying he felt like he was getting old just before turning 24 years old on Friday. Since Stroud is in his third NFL season and one of the league's younger quarterbacks, his comments naturally turned heads.
"I feel like I'm getting old," Stroud said while speaking to the media this week. "I'm not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago, I was like 180 [pounds] and I was rolling. But not no more."
Stroud certainly didn't look old as he and the Texans faced the Ravens on Sunday. Stroud threw four touchdown passes—tossing as many touchdowns as incompletions—while helping Houston earn a dominant 44-10 win. He also showed his wheels when he rushed for 30 yards on his lone carry of the day, nearly running in for a touchdown.
After the win, Stroud clarified that he was joking when he made those comments earlier in the week.
“I was just playing, I was in a joking way when I said that but I think I showed a little athleticism today," Stroud told CBS Sports. "I ain’t been out on the edge in a minute, so I thought I maybe should have got in, but I'm just happy my o-line was blocking great. They gave me an edge, and I took off. I’m feeling fast again.”
With Stroud's scamper and four-touchdown day, the Texans improve to 2-3 on the season. They take on the Seahawks next week.