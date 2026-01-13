C.J. Stroud Trolled Steelers Fans After Texans’ Playoff Win In Pittsburgh
The Texans secured their first road playoff win in franchise history after taking down the Steelers 30–6 at Acrisure Stadium.
For third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, it marked his third straight victory in the wild-card round and a third consecutive trip to the divisional round. In the previous two years, Stroud and the Texans hosted their wild-card game after winning the AFC South, but due to a slow start this season, they had to go on the road this time.
After earning that road win, Stroud had some fun with the Steelers fans that remained in the stadium while on his way to the locker room. Stroud could be seen pointing, laughing and waving at those fans in the stands as he said “See you later! You mad!”
Though he had no qualms celebrating, Monday’s game was far from Stroud’s finest performance as a Texan. He struggled to handle the snap on multiple occasions and turned the ball over three times as he threw a pick and fumbled twice. He finished the game 21 for 32 passing for 250 yards, a touchdown and the pick.
Fortunately for Stroud, the Texans’ No. 1 ranked defense was there to ensure that his mistakes didn’t cost them the win or let the Steelers back in the game. The Texans defense held the Steelers to just 175 yards and six points. It sacked Aaron Rodgers twice and scored two touchdowns off of turnovers. In what might have been Rodgers’s final NFL game, the Texans defense was relentless as always on the 42-year-old veteran, potentially ending his career on a pick-six.
Now, Stroud and the Texans will turn their attention toward their divisional round matchup against the Patriots. They’ll need a better performance from Stroud as they look to earn a second straight postseason road win and advance to the AFC championship game for the first time in franchise history.