Colin Cowherd Encourages Seahawks to Trade for Rookie NFL Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings have an enormous game on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions with both the NFC North and the conference's only bye on the line. It's been a surprising, spectacular season led by a rejuvenated Sam Darnold. There are so many reasons for the franchise to be happy, yet the unexpected success presents a question for the front office to answer in the offseason.
How do they handle their future with Darnold and J.J. McCarthy, the team's first round draft pick who lost his rookie campaign to injury before it got off the ground? And could Daniel Jones, who was brought in after his unceremonious release by the New York Giants in late November, somehow be in play?
Those are obviously issues to tackle after the 2024 Vikings season concludes, potentially after a trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans considering they way they've played.
But Colin Cowherd is a person who thinks ahead and he's cooked up a plan. Not just for the Vikings, but for the team he grew up rooting for: the Seattle Seahawks.
"Seattle, do you think they're going to go back with Geno Smith again?" Cowherd asked on his show Thursday. "They can get J.J. McCarthy for a second and a fourth, maybe a second, fourth and fifth. Vikings get their draft picks, they're franchise tagging at minimum Sam Darnold."
Cowherd's crystal ball tells him that the Vikings could very well rehab Jones in the same way they rehabbed Darnold, that Minnesota needs draft picks more than anything and that the Seahawks have a title-winning roster in need of an upgrade at quarterback.
"If I ran Seattle ... I'd make the deal tomorrow," Cowherd said.
It's worth pointing out that the FS1 host does not run the Seahawks and no deal is likely to be announced tomorrow. McCarthy is a totally unproven entity at the NFL level and it's hard to imagine the Vikings not opting to run it back with Darnold next year. So on paper this arrangement makes a lot of sense for both parties. Then again this league is wildly unpredictable. For that evidence, look no further than Darnold and Minnesota, which could walk away with the NFC's best record in a matter of days.