Colin Cowherd Says Jayden Daniels is Lamar Jackson Plus Patrick Mahomes
Monday has been a day to celebrate Jayden Daniels as the rookie quarterback took a giant step in his career by winning a road playoff game, complete with a poised drive to set up a game-winning field goal. Peter Schrager said Daniels is a dude. Tedy Bruschi, who has seen a lot of football, said he's never seen anything like Daniels before. Praise is flowing—and rightly so. None will top Colin Cowherd's.
"This kid is Lamar plus Mahomes," the Fox Sports host said on his show. "His poise in the fourth quarter doesn't make sense."
"I think he as a rookie is a better runner than Mahomes has ever been and as a rookie he's a much better passer thank Lamar was for the first two or three years," Cowherd continued.
In a clip that will surely be shared among jubiliant Commanders fans, Cowherd points out that this year's Washington team is likely the worst roster Daniels will ever have to play with and marveled at how quickly he's acclimated himself to the league. Daniels's temperament and leadership were also showered with positive commentary.
He then capped everything off by comparing watching a young Daniels operate to people who listened to Mozart on the comeup and couldn't believe how good the musician twinkled the ivory.
In all, it's a lot. And yet, it's possible all of this will age wonderfully. What Daniels has done and what he could do over the course of the next three weeks opens up the possibility to some truly historic things.