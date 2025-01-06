Colin Cowherd Pays Tribute to 'Unapologetically Alpha' Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions completed a 15–2 regular season by stunning the Minnesota Vikings, 31–9, despite trotting out a defensive unit completely ravaged by injuries. It's far and away the best record the franchise has ever enjoyed and it's enough to ensure that the NFC runs through Ford Field. Since taking over in 2021, Campbell and his staff have transformed the locker room and the front office has crushed the drafts.
They embraced an identity and succeeded to the point where everyone knows what the Lions' identity is—grit, kneecaps and a willingness to roll the dice. America's Team is already taken by the Dallas Cowboys but Colin Cowherd referred to them as "the Chicago Cubs in shoulder pads" during his show today, which seems fairly apt.
That comment was part of a longer monologue on the Lions in which the Fox Sports host ticked through several reasons the public can easily identify.
"The Lions clinched a playoff spot on Dec. 5," Cowherd said. "With all of those injuries to seemingly the entire defensive roster they could have packed it in—let's get healthy. Nope. Not with this team. Not with this coach. They fought tooth and nail."
"The Detroit Lions are a symbol of so many things great about the NFL," Cowherd continued. "Every game matters. Grit and toughness, which our society can always use, is really paramount. Unapologetically alpha."
These are some of the most flattering three minutes a national host has ever spent on the Detroit Lions. And it's hard to argue with Cowherd. Campbell is far more of a culture and vibes leader than a tactician and what he's doing is bumping up against the ceiling for how far total buy-in can bring a team.
It's worth pointing out that his job is not done. The defensive injuries will be a lingering concern in every remaining game the Lions play. They may not even be the team to beat in the NFC. But if they do bow out of the playoffs early, it won't be because they aren't on the same page or weren't alpha enough. It sounds like they are so alpha that another team would consider apologizing.