Colts Have Rebuffed Teams Asking About Potential Anthony Richardson Trade
The Indianapolis Colts recently committed to Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, sending 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson to the bench. As a result, there have reportedly been teams sniffing around and inquiring about Richardson's availability at the trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts have not entertained any such trade offer, informing teams that the 22-year-old quarterback is off limits. Holder indicates that multiple teams have reached out to ask about Richardson, though they've all been given the same response.
That's a stance that certainly makes sense, given how low they would be selling on Richardson, whom they selected with the No. 4 pick just last year. While he's struggled through his first 10 starts in the NFL, he's still young and has shown glimpses of enormous potential with his arm strength and ability to create with his legs.
Although Flacco figures to be under center when play resumes on Sunday, the Colts aren't ready to move on from Richardson just yet, despite some reported interest from teams around the league.
In 10 games in his career, Richardson has completed 50.2% of his passes while throwing for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he's averaged 5.7 yards per attempt and scored five rushing touchdowns.